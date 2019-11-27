An Exclusive First Look At Selena Gomez’s New Puma Collection Is Here

Gomez also worked with Puma to make sure the collection was wearable for fans. “Even the photoshoot we did for the promotion pictures, it was like, how do we make the outfits as easy as possible for people to recreate? How do we make sure there is enough versatility with the outfit combinations?” She says the key was to create pieces that did not require a lot of thought, and are easy to work out in. And given the amount of paparazzi photos we’ve seen of Gomez leaving the gym, it’s safe to say she knows a thing or two about working out and not sacrificing style.