Peter Weber Just Gave His First Post-Bachelor Interview & It’s Telling

Just two months away from the season 24 premiere of ABC’s The Bachelor, fans of the show have only a vague idea of how things will play out for bachelor Peter Weber. Filming for Peter’s season has already wrapped, and he has likely already handed out his final rose to one of the 33 women competing for his love...and possibly another visit to a local windmill.
Weber called in to a holiday-themed "Friendsgiving" episode of Rachel Lindsay’s Bachelor Happy Hour, the short conversation marking his first interview since wrapping up his show. He didn’t provide any real details about what we can expect on his journey — mum’s the word until the season premiere in January — but one nuanced comment on Weber’s end makes us think that we’re going to need more wine than usual to watch this show.
“I feel so grateful for honestly all the women that I’ve been able to meet on this journey,” Weber shared with Lindsay via phone. “Literally, you guys are going to see such an amazing group. I can just tell, for the most part, that they’re all here for me and really giving this a shot.”
“For the most part.” Uh oh.
Though it could very well be argued that anyone who joins The Bachelor and The Bachelorette does so for an ulterior motive (look, there are some major perks to being a part of Bachelor Nation), on every season of the series, we’ve seen at least one person start their journey strictly for selfish reasons. Just look at Hannah Brown’s season; aspiring country music singer Jed Wyatt reportedly applied to be on the dating show despite being in a full-blown relationship at home because he wanted to promote his music. Hence the shameless plugs in every single episode.
For Weber's sake, we're seriously keeping our fingers crossed that he'll scope out the frauds early on in the season so we can avoid another train wreck like Luke P. situation.
Or not...we'll be tuned either way because drama.
Season 24 of The Bachelor airs on ABC on January 6.
