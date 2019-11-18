Bella Thorne On Polyamory: “I Love Loving Two People At Once”

"A lot of my partners start out like 'what?,'” Thorne told Cosmo. “And I’m like, 'Bro, this is who I am.' So, you’re either down or you’re not down and I totally understand if you’re not down. At this point in my life, I want to find what makes me the happiest, and that is the mission I am on. If you don’t want to be on that mission with me, then okay, I totally understand. If it will hurt you too much, then we’re not right for each other at this moment in my life because this is what I’m looking for."