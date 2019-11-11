Everyone Is Congratulating Constance Wu Over Fresh Off The Boat‘s Cancellation

TV shows like Fresh Off The Boat come and go, but meme-able celebrity moments are forever. ABC announced on Friday that the sitcom starring Constance Wu and Randall Park would end after its current season, and so of course everyone is bringing up Wu's notorious tweets from May of this year when the show was renewed for season 6.
"So upset right now that I’m literally crying," one read. "Ugh. Fuck."
From this level of emotion, people could only conclude that Wu did not like the show and was disappointed that she was locked into another season. However, she clarified in a statement and then again to the L.A. Times that this was not the case.
“I had this moment of heat where I got upset because I had to give up a job I had been looking forward to and had been chasing for a while,” she told the outlet in August. “It was moving to me how many people from the show reached out to me, and even on set … to say, ‘Just so you know, we love you and we know who you are, and you didn’t deserve any of that stuff.’ Because they also know that I’m an actress — I can be dramatic.”
But first impressions stick and the internet never forgets. News of the show's cancellation had people immediately congratulating the star for being "free."
