Selena Gomez Wore The Sweetest Hairstyle To The Frozen Premiere

Because Gomez recently debuted a curly bob back in September , we know that her Frozen 2 hairstyle, albeit sweet, is neither her natural length or texture, and instead extra-long extensions placed by her hairstylist Marissa Marino . Actually, according to Marino's Instagram Stories, the real reason behind the pigtail braids is just as precious as the style itself. "Anna braids requested by Gracie," Marino wrote in a photo caption in her Stories.