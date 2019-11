Kristen Bell’s Voice To Return To Gossip Girl

"We felt like a version that was just our cast are grown-up, regardless of what the challenges would be of assembling these actors again, it didn't really feel like a group of adults who were being controlled by Gossip Girl would make a lot of sense," co-creator Josh Schwartz said at the Television Critics Association summer press tour this year, adding that social media eliminated the need for Gossip Girl in the first place.No matter how much New York, or Gossip Girl, has changed since the CW series aired its final episode in 2012, it will be nice to have a familiar face — err, voice — return to Manhattan.