Kristen Bell’s Voice To Return To Gossip Girl

No one in the Upper East Side crowd knew who ran website Gossip Girl — which sent out anxiety-producing “text blasts” when it had juicy dirt to spill — and over the years, plenty of suspects were revealed to be red herrings. It was only in the final episode of the series that Gossip Girl’s identity was revealed to be Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley), a Brooklynite who infiltrated the UES via his relationship with Serena. The reveal made sense in theory — the F. Scott Fitzgerald-worshipping Humphrey pulled a Gatsby — but most fans were left scratching their heads over how Dan could have gotten away with such a scheme.

