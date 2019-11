Smoky Gold Is The Breakout Hair-Colour Trend For Winter

Celebrity colourist Cassondra Kaeding is calling it now: "Smoky gold is going to blow up," she says, explaining that the shade feels appropriately seasonal, but still fresh. "Most people gravitate to cool colours this time of year, but this take on dark blonde is within the comfort zone because it picks up on ash and espresso tones, just with a subtle gold lift at the face frame and ends. The result is soft and blended — and a gloss finish gives it that gorgeous shine."