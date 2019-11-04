8 Gifts For The Biggest Beauty Fan In Your Life

We all have that one person on our holiday shopping list who knows the cosmetics section better than they understand their benefits plan, who can't shop for groceries without donning a no-makeup makeup look, or who prefers watching beauty tutorials over the latest episode of Riverdale. So, when the holidays comes around, it's clear that they should get something beauty-related as a gift. But what do you get the person who keeps track of every launch?
First, you want to make sure it's something the beauty fan in your life will actually use. What product do they restock often, like mascara or an application sponge? Second, you'll need to make sure it's not something they already have in their curated collection. Think: brand-new launches and limited-edition holiday sets from buzzy brands.
Still stumped? We've rounded up a few gifts that will make it seem like you know a thing or two about beauty trends — even if you don't know the difference between baking and draping. From makeup brush sets to Insta-famed face masks, ahead are the best holiday gifts to make a splash with the beauty lovers in your life.
