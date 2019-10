Olivia Colman may be the most-buzzed-about new face joining season three of The Crown , but the latest trailer for the Netflix series suggests she won't be the only one in the spotlight. The full look at the season ahead — appropriately accompanied by an ethereal cover of Bob Dylan's "The Times They Are A-Changin'" — warns of turmoil in the family, not just due to the shifting political climate, but also the rise of angst-ridden Prince Charles ( Josh O'Connor). While Queen Elizabeth still reigns IRL, a new generation is about to take over The Crown