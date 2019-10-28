Grab The Tissues Because Modern Love Has Been Renewed For Season 2

The second season renewal also means that John Carney, the creator of the show, joined the Amazon fam in a big way. He directs and writes Modern Love, in addition to executive production duties. “Being given a green light to proceed with Modern Love is a great opportunity for us to continue to tell stories of love, while opening up the series into new cities and worlds,” he said to Variety. Maybe those “new cities and worlds” will address one of the show’s biggest criticisms — it’s lack of diversity and nuance.