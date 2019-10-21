Barbie Just Listed Her Malibu Dreamhouse On Airbnb & You Can Stay There

Remember back when owning Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse was the ultimate kid status symbol? Having that pink plastic home in your toy box made you the playdate everyone wanted to book. Turns out, even for adults, the Dreamhouse holds the same clout because a real-life version of it was just listed on Airbnb and everyone's vying to book it.
This week, Airbnb announced that later this month, a one-time-only reservation will open at a gorgeous Malibu mansion that's been decorated to look like the Barbie Dreamhouse so many of us grew up playing with (or at least coveting). Fans interested in living like Barbie must book the stay on Airbnb on October 23 at 11 a.m. PDT. If you score the booking, you and up to three friends will get a two-night stay from Sunday, October 27 to Tuesday, October 29. Perhaps you can pay back your one friend who hosted playdates throughout childhood because she was the only one who actually owned the Barbie Dreamhouse.
Getting to spend two nights in the Malibu Dreamhouse with your besties isn't the only perk of this nostalgia-soaked Airbnb experience. During the stay, guests will be treated one-on-one fencing lessons with fencing champion Ibtihaj Muhammad. They'll also get a behind-the-scenes tour of the Columbia Memorial Space Center from pilot and aerospace engineer Jill Meyers. Celebrity hairstylist and entrepreneur Jen Atkins, too, will stop by the Dreamhouse to give guests a glam session, and last but not least, renowned local chef Gina Clarke-Helm will teach a cooking class in Barbie's kitchen. It'll be the kind of girl power-packed experience we've been dreaming about since we played with Barbies.
In honor of the Barbie brand's 60th anniversary, this stay is available for $60 a night. This Airbnb experience could be your biggest childhood dream come true, but if you don't snag the listing, you can at least take a virtual tour of this real-life Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse ahead.