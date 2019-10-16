Styles recently dropped the single “Lights Up” alongside a music video featuring an ethereal party scene that looks to be part cuddle session, part dance party. In addition to a topless Styles rubbing up against the bodies of others while reciting inspiring lyrics, Styles also is featured with several island backdrops such as the shoreline of a dark beach, palm trees while he’s riding on the back of a motorcycle with his arms outstretched, and a brief moment in what appears to be a luxury island hotel.