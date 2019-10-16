Styles recently dropped the single “Lights Up” alongside a music video featuring an ethereal party scene that looks to be part cuddle session, part dance party. In addition to a topless Styles rubbing up against the bodies of others while reciting inspiring lyrics, Styles also is featured with several island backdrops such as the shoreline of a dark beach, palm trees while he’s riding on the back of a motorcycle with his arms outstretched, and a brief moment in what appears to be a luxury island hotel.
Of course the internet is in general freaking out, and some fans might be rethinking their political positions due to the video.
Other fans are feeling their reactions in a very violent manner.
Still others, are simply calling it a new kind of religious experience.
So far, the video has more than 10 million views, and is trending on YouTube. Additionally, the song is now No. 1 on the iTunes singles chart, and is No. 3 on Spotify’s global chart with more than 4 million streams.
While most people are reveling in the experience that is new music from Styles, some have begun to connect the suggestive nature of his video — the dancing and cuddling with all genders, the bisexual color scheme — with the fact that it was released on National Coming Out Day in the U.S.
“Harry Styles releasing a song the day before national coming out day saying he’s never going back and do you know who you are with males & females dancing around him literally bi anthem I am in tears,” said one fan on Twitter.
harry styles releasing a song the day before national coming out day saying hes never going back and do you know who you are with males & females dancing around him literally bi anthem i am in tears— sage ☆ (@pleioneol) October 11, 2019
It wouldn’t be the first time that Styles has hinted that he’s not straight, as he is the face of Mémoire d’une Odeur, Gucci’s new genderless fragrance, and he has worn fashion pieces by gender-fluid designer Harris Reed. Additionally, he has waved bisexual, trans, and pride flags at his concerts, and indicated that he wants to be as inclusive as possible to his fans.
Is Styles coming out as bisexual? Pansexual? Is he highlighting the way celebrities can be allies to the LGBTQ+ community? Styles has said before that he doesn’t feel the need to define his sexuality, but it is definitely encouraging to see him continue to support all genders and sexualities.
