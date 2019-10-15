Hilary Duff Drops Major Hints About The Lizzie McGuire Reboot

Hey now, hey now! Lizzie McGuire is headed back to our screens and Hilary Duff is dropping major hints as to what fans can expect from the reboot.
The last time we saw Lizzie McGuire, she was graduating middle school and pretending to be a pop star in Rome, Italy, on a school trip. The sequel series set to stream on Disney+ will follow 30-year-old Lizzie as she navigates millennial life in New York City, which Duff is super excited about.
"I have said this before, but for me coming back when she's 30 and she's not in a marriage and she's not having a baby and she's not doing all the things that I have already done in my life, that story is really exciting for me," Duff told E! News.
The original show’s creator, Terri Minsky, is set to executive produce the reboot and serve as showrunner. Production is set to begin at the end of October, according to E! News, though no premiere date for the new series has been released.
As far as what topics and experiences the reboot will cover, Duff says the “opportunities are really endless.”
"Maybe at the end of the series we see her having a baby? You know, maybe it's hard for her to get pregnant? Maybe there is something bad happening on her 30th birthday in the first episode? Maybe she's going to be in her childhood bedroom in the first episode?” Duff teased. “I don't know! There's all this fun! We want to give fans what they want, but we also want to have a completely new show."
As long as Gordo and Miranda make appearances, we’re good.
