But, in this moment, Raisa, Longoria, and every other woman in the room evolved into more than just fellow performers — they became family. Spanglish flowed, as did some candid conversations about finding your way through Hollywood as a Latina. Elders like Longoria gave pep talks. “Years ago, the idea of directing or producing was not even possible [for us]. And now, Eva has been doing it all,” Raisa remembers. “When she started talking about producing, she looked me in the eye and said, ‘You. Can. Do. It. You can direct!’ … I was like, ‘Okay, that’s all I need. Eva gave me the green light.’”