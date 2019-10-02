Fans Aren’t Buying Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Reported Split

Aside from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are the celebrities whose breakup would most rock the world, and news of the feared split broke on Tuesday night. TMZ reported that the couple is taking a break "for now" and that the two haven't been officially together these past few weeks, which could explain why the Kylie Cosmetics creator showed up solo to Justin and Hailey Bieber's wedding on Monday. However, the mourning on social media quickly gave way to suspicion when Scott's only response to the news was to post on Instagram in advance of the new music he's dropping on Friday.
Sure, it's just a heavily-designed picture of Scott embedded in what appears to be machinery and/or bugs and/or...dinosaurs? Regardless, the fact that he posted it just as the world learned of the split makes some wonder about the timing.
Therefore, people on Twitter donned their tinfoil hats, as they are wont to do.
i was gonna believe kylie & travis broke up, but then i remembered he’s dropping new music friday it’s a trap y’all!! #kylie— toya 💋 (@toyadagr8) October 2, 2019
It doesn't help that the most recent content on Jenner's Instagram Story is promoting her family's cover on CR Fashion Book. It marks their first joint cover together in four years.
And then there's the typical speculation that this is all Kris Jenner's doing to stir up drama for Keeping Up With The Kardashians since the Khloé Kardashian/Kylie Jenner/Jordyn Woods/Tristan Thompson drama has pretty much finished on season 17.
Kris Jenner after she made Kylie and Travis stage this fake breakup for the next storyline of KUWTK pic.twitter.com/3igoIbHfBl— DKT (@darleneturner53) October 2, 2019
Kris Jenner right now pic.twitter.com/PmefGfsC6J— Tokyo Toni reaction videos (@tokyotonilite) October 2, 2019
However, since when have these conspiracy theories ever really come true? Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello do, in fact, seem to be happily dating despite publicity stunt rumours, and friends of Kris already shut down the idea that she profits off her daughters' heartbreak. TMZ reported that this isn't the first time the couple has taken a break — it's just the first time we know about it. Now that it's public, Kylie and Scott don't only have to deal with their own emotions, but the emotions of a million fans. If anything, they deserve to focus on their accomplishments right now, and who would object to more music and magazine covers?
