No One Had More Fun At The Emmys Than The Game Of Thrones Cast

I'll be honest: It's hard not to have the best time at an awards show when your show is taking home twelve of said awards. including Outstanding Drama Series. Game Of Thrones cleaned up at the 2019 Emmys in honour of its 8th and final season, and the cast has the pictures, videos, and Instagrams to prove it.
The cast documented their experience from the beginning to the very, very end. For instance, Lena Headey hit the red carpet with a new tattoo, and Alfie Allen, who played Theon Greyjoy, kept everyone updated on the after-parties via his detailed Instagram Story. In between were hilarious and often heartwarming moments shared by the actors, who have spent eight years fighting dragons, climbing ice mountains, and resolutely not bending the knee.
Sophie Turner started her day watching The Devil Wears Prada. Who needs Joe Jonas by your side when you have Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep?
It also meant that once she arrived at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, she had rested up enough to give Kit Harington the biggest hug.
This tearful reunion between #GameOfThrones co-stars Sophie Turner (@SophieT) and Kit Harrington at the start of the show was one of the many things the cameras missed at the #Emmys. Here are a few more: https://t.co/3Hu7bnrCgz pic.twitter.com/ZL2FooqLZT— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 23, 2019
Then, the cast got settled in their seats.
Ahead of the cast's presenting gig, the Lannisters hung out backstage.
And with the entire gang backstage, Allen got this incredible selfie.
Somewhere in all this, Headey and Gwendoline Christie hung out with Naomi Watts, officially passing the torch to the star, who has been cast in the Game Of Thrones prequel, Bloodmoon.
Then it was time for the after-parties. Unfortunately, Nathalie Emmanuel had to jet off early, but Game Of Thrones was in her heart.
When you have to go straight to the airport after the @HBO afterparty of @TheEmmys but you still reppin’ the squad @GameOfThrones #TeamTargaryen ✈️✈️✈️ pic.twitter.com/9Dxs6PJImS— Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) September 23, 2019
At HBO's official after-party, Turner hung out with RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Nina West.
According to Allen's Instagram story, it's also where everyone danced to Questlove.
Meanwhile, Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington were hugging it out at Netflix's after-party.
We can only hope this means the two will co-star in a Netflix movie ASAP.
