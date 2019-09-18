This Season’s Bachelor Contestants Are Here — & There’s Already A Frontrunner

No, the next Bachelor still hasn’t been announced (although we have our suspicions), but ABC has already gone ahead and released the potential women who will be competing for the heart of whoever ends up starring in the long-running reality show. Just like the last season of The Bachelorette, ABC has given Facebook the first look at the women who may be sauntering up to the mansion this season, and if likes are anything to go by, there’s already a clear frontrunner.
It's hard to know what to make of these women without knowing who exactly they're being matched with, but that didn't stop Facebook users from gravitating towards one in particular: Sarah Coffin. From Knoxville, Tennessee, Sarah's Facebook picture already has over 2.8 thousand likes, which is miles ahead of the next-liked contestant, Kelsey W. from Des Moines, Iowa, who has 1.9 thousand likes.
Sarah has already locked down her social media, but a LinkedIn profile that matches her name and location says she's a Radiology Student at UT Medical Center.
As for runner-up Kelsey, she's a bit more forthcoming due to the fact that she was named Miss Iowa USA back in 2017. While her Instagram is currently private, you can learn more about her from the Miss USA website.
However, those are just two of the many women ABC is teasing ahead of tonight's Bachelor In Paradise finale, when the next Bachelor will presumably be announced. Take a look at all the possible contestants below and face it: You are never getting out of the Mansion.