Kylie Jenner Teases Her Playboy Cover With A Cowboy Hat & Not Much Else

Kylie Jenner has been on countless magazine covers. In fact, her mom and manager's office is covered in them. She's been on international covers, digital covers, and now, she's on arguably one of the most infamous covers of them all: Playboy.
The 22-year-old billionaire teased her Playboy debut alongside her partner (and maybe fiancé? husband?) and father of her child, rapper and performer Travis Scott. Jenner captioned the mostly naked photo — save for a small cowboy hat perched on her head — "When Houston meets LA." Presumably, the story will combine each of their hometowns, Houston being Scott's, and L.A. being Jenner's. While Jenner is nude in the shot, Scott is wearing a pair of jeans (very Houston, very yee haw agenda energy).
This cover reveal comes 12 years after Kim Kardashian West's Playboy debut on the December 2007 issue. which she famously shot during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
Playboy also tweeted about the Fall 2019 issue, known as the publication's "Please" issue. Dedicated to all things pleasure, Playboy describes it as a "celebration of the things that bring us joy: sex, art, food, music, spiritual connection, travel, cannabis and community. And did we mention sex?" It's also already available for pre-order.
According to the description, Scott worked as creative director on the cover, which will feature Jenner. It was photographed by Sasha Samsanova, a 28-year-old Ukranian photographer who has a long history of working with the Kardashian and Jenner sisters. It also sounds like it will contain an interview between Scott and Jenner.
Wild in Love 🌿 🕊️ https://t.co/dYi7JjkdOq pic.twitter.com/2PhgsrX4eO— Playboy (@Playboy) September 10, 2019
Previously, Playboy had done away with nude photos, causing many to speculate on how it would remain relevant without its signature calling card. The ban only lasted temporarily for two years, until the publication announced it was a mistake to have removed them. At the time, Hugh Hefner's son, Cooper, said that they were "reclaiming" nudes. This past year, Cooper announced his departure from the publication to start his own lifestyle brand called "Stag Daily."
