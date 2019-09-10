NYFW Street Style Has Hit Peak Comfy Levels

September is in full swing, which means that Fashion Month is officially underway. While we love scoping out the runways for next season’s biggest trends and keeping up with the glam looks at all the after parties, the best sartorial inspiration is often found out in the wild — aka the subway-grated streets of New York City.
Undoubtedly, New York Fashion Week is the epicenter of street style, where you’re just as likely to spot haute couture out and about as you are likely to see a head-to-toe vintage ensemble that someone pulled from their grandmother’s closet. This season, our favourite street style looks are a delicate mix of edgy and sophisticated — we’re talking matching sets, vibrant pattern mixing, and sleek leather accessories.
Fun as the fashion may be, comfort is actually the true key during NYFW. Sure, sprinting from one show to the next in five-inch heels looks quite chic, but it’s far from practical. Fortunately, the sneakers-with-everything trend continues to dominate the scene, so the streets saw an abundance of distance-friendly footwear. Other low-maintenance favorites included bucket hats, belt bags, and Palazzo pants.
Ahead, we’ve curated a collection of the street style looks we can’t get enough of and that all fashion lovers should reference for months to come.