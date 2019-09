The surest sign that Tyler Cameron had become A-list wasn't just that he was going on dates with Gigi Hadid and hanging out with Taylor Swift , but also that he wasn't really giving any interviews. The former Bachelorette contestant has remained especially tight-lipped about his rumoured relationship with Hadid, and while he still isn't divulging any deets, he is returning to the podcast scene, appearing on Bachelor Party to talk to host Juliet Litman about his experience on the show and where he stands with Bachelorette Hannah Brown.