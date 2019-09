There Are So Many Clues About Dean & Caelynn After Bachelor In Paradise Out There

But Caelynn said she knew about Dean's reputation on Paradise where he had feelings for both Danielle Lombard and Kristina Schulman. Caelynn didn't want to get similarly hurt by Dean this time around, so she had a talk with him about what his intentions were on the show and, most importantly, what they were for after the show. "This just feels like it's going to stop after Paradise," Caelynn said of their relationship. Dean acknowledged that he wasn't intending to shift his post-show travel plans, unless she were to change his mind somehow. Dean also cautioned Caelynn about pursuing things IRL, saying, "I think you would just be miserable as my girlfriend." That's, like, a huge red flag, but Caelynn seems to have ignored it and the duo appears to still be going strong in the real world today.