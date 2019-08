Every Bryce Walker Murder Suspect On 13 Reasons Why Season 3

The first season of 13 Reasons Why was about learning why Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) chose to end her life. It was a murder mystery, just in reverse. The third season of the series returns to this whodunnit concept, albeit in a completely new way. At the beginning of 13 Reasons Why season 3, Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice) is found dead in the river. As clues and evidence pile up, makeshift investigators Ani (Grace Saif) and Clay (Dylan Minnette) learn that everyone had a reason to want Bryce dead.