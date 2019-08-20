As far as celebrity tattoo collections go, Miley Cyrus has one of the most... varied in Hollywood. There are the sibling tattoos, the seemingly random (see: the lip tattoo of the crying cat emoji), that one jar of Vegemite she may or may not eventually decide to remove, and a handful of meaningful designs that share a common theme close to Cyrus' heart: her pets.
The "Slide Away" singer has at least four tattoos dedicated to her furry friends, her first being an homage to her late dog Floyd, who passed away tragically in 2014. Since then, Cyrus continues to add more tributes to her beloved animals, and with at least 13 pets in total — including dogs, cats, horses, and pigs — we have no doubt she'll be adding a few more in the future. Before she does, catch up on the ones she has right now.
Advertisement
1 of 4
Floyd
In April 2014, Cyrus announced on Twitter that her dog Floyd had died. “I don’t wanna say it because I don’t want it to be real… But my precious baby Floyd has passed away,” she wrote. “I am broken.” A few months later, Cyrus got a tattoo of the Alaskan Klee Kai on the left side of her body with a speech bubble that says, "With a little help from my fwends." Cyrus got the side-boob tattoo alongside friends Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips and his now-wife, Katy Weaver.
2 of 4
3 of 4
4 of 4
Advertisement