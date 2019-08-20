Story from Beauty

Miley Cyrus' Most Meaningful Tattoos Are All About Her Pets

Samantha Sasso
Photo: James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images.
As far as celebrity tattoo collections go, Miley Cyrus has one of the most... varied in Hollywood. There are the sibling tattoos, the seemingly random (see: the lip tattoo of the crying cat emoji), that one jar of Vegemite she may or may not eventually decide to remove, and a handful of meaningful designs that share a common theme close to Cyrus' heart: her pets.
The "Slide Away" singer has at least four tattoos dedicated to her furry friends, her first being an homage to her late dog Floyd, who passed away tragically in 2014. Since then, Cyrus continues to add more tributes to her beloved animals, and with at least 13 pets in total — including dogs, cats, horses, and pigs — we have no doubt she'll be adding a few more in the future. Before she does, catch up on the ones she has right now.
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Floyd



In April 2014, Cyrus announced on Twitter that her dog Floyd had died. “I don’t wanna say it because I don’t want it to be real… But my precious baby Floyd has passed away,” she wrote. “I am broken.” A few months later, Cyrus got a tattoo of the Alaskan Klee Kai on the left side of her body with a speech bubble that says, "With a little help from my fwends." Cyrus got the side-boob tattoo alongside friends Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips and his now-wife, Katy Weaver.
Pablow the Blowfish



For Cyrus, it wasn't enough to write a song about her deceased blowfish, aptly named "Pablow the Blowfish" — she also had to get a tattoo. After the fish died in early 2015, she went to celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo to add a delicate design of the pet to her upper arm. Woo is famous for his detailed pet tattoos, a trend he foreshadowed back in 2017, so it makes sense that he's since become Cyrus' go-to artist.
Emu



Two years later, Cyrus added another dog tattoo to her collection, this time in honour of her Shetland sheepdog Emu, who she adopted a few months after losing Floyd. Although Emu joined Cyrus' massive crew of pets in 2014, she didn't get the detailed portrait of him until 2017, courtesy of Dr. Woo. Don't worry — this tattoo doesn't mean Emu tragically passed away; it's simply a token of Cyrus' love.
Mary Jane



By December, Cyrus paid another visit to Dr. Woo to get her pitbull Mary Jane's face inked on her body. Just like Emu, Mary Jane is alive and well.
