According to the residents of Los Angeles, it's never too early for a pre-fall hair appointment. It makes sense in the land of celebs, as tons of A-lister Angelenos have been using this mid-August lull to get into the salon for a fresh change in preparation for the upcoming autumn season.
Just last week, Katherine Schwarzenegger chopped six inches off her hair, debuting a chic, shoulder-skimming lob. Meanwhile, Michelle Williams stepped out with a polished French-Girl bob. What's more, Ciara makes a case for a pixie with baby bangs — but it's not just cuts sweeping the Southland. We're also getting welcome A-list colour inspiration from Mandy Moore and her brand new, shiny golden highlights.
Like many other on-camera stars, the This Is Us actress put her pre-fall lift in the hands of Hollywood's resident colourist, Nikki Lee. She tells us that the idea was to create a transitional shade to bring warmth to Moore's chocolate-brown base tone. “I call it an 'autumn glow' highlight," Lee tells Refinery29. "It's a wonderful new brunette colour for Mandy — rich and warm with flickers of golden light.”
Lee posted a shot of the glossy golden highlight, which she snapped before last night's Emmy nominee celebration (Moore is up for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for her role in This Is Us). For the red carpet event, the actress wore her bob pulled back into a low ponytail courtesy of celeb hairstylist Ashley Streicher, so only the front, face-framing strands were on display. But from Lee's close-up and Moore's most-recent Instagram post, it's clear that the highlight is worth copying. But the best part? Since it's incredibly subtle, it will grow out like a dream, making it the perfect look to bring into your colourist ahead of fall.
