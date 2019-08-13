Everything Wells Adams & Sarah Hyland Have Shared About Their Wedding Plans

Wedding bells are on their way to ringing for another member of Bachelor Nation, only this time the groom-to-be isn't marrying someone he met on the show. Wells Adams and actress Sarah Hyland are officially getting married, and fans who have fallen in love with their romance want to know everything. He only just proposed in July, but some of Wells' wedding details with Sarah Hyland have already hit the internet thanks to some telling interviews from the man himself.
The couple has been open with fans about their relationship from the start. Bachelorette viewers who fell in love with Wells on JoJo Fletcher's season saw him try for love on Bachelor in Paradise before finding it for real with Hyland off screen. The duo met when Wells slid into Hyland's DMs in 2017, according to People magazine. Two years, tons of IG photos, and one big move-in together later, they're preparing to tie the knot. Here's everything we know about their wedding so far.
The Wedding Isn't Happening Any Time Soon
The couple got engaged in July 2019, so it's still fresh. They'll probably take a beat before heading down the aisle. At least, that's what Wells said on his Your Favorite Thing podcast with Brandi Cyrus. "It will be, like, well over a year. I mean, we haven't figured out anything, you know?" Wells said shortly after the proposal. "Phase 1 was just, like, get engaged. We're still in Phase 1."
Chris Harrison Won't Be Officiating
The Bachelor Nation host has officiated many franchise weddings, but he didn't do Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon's August nuptials and he won't be doing Wells and Hyland's, according to what Wells said on The LadyGang podcast. "I think we’ve got a couple cool ideas," Wells said, regarding potential officiates, adding that Harrison will definitely at least be on the guest list.
The Guest List Will Be Huge
"It'll be gigantic," Wells said on The LadyGang podcast. "I am the youngest of five kids," he said, adding that he's even got nine nieces and nephews.
Among the guests will be Wells and Hyland's parents, who still hadn't met as of May 2019. He shared the reason why on the Your Favorite Thing podcast. "They both fall on opposite sides of the political spectrum and I'm just sure someone's going to get into a fight about something," Wells said. "They are going to hang out one time and it's going to be at the wedding and the directive is no one is allowed to talk about politics."
Hyland Is Leading The Planning
Wells said on the same The LadyGang podcast that he's "involved in the decision-making process" but is leaving most of the calls up to Hyland. "It's not like we're launching nuclear missiles where we both have to turn the key. I'm like the assistant to be like, 'Yeah, you can turn the key. Go for it.'"
... And She's Already On Top Of It All
Hyland is already preparing for the big day — but she's playing semi-coy about it. Shortly after their engagement in July, People magazine reported that Hyland posted a sarcastic series of stories to Instagram, joking about how she totally wasn't already in wedding planning mode. "While Wells goes and does the rehearsal part of this wedding that we're at ... I’m totally not lying in bed stalking wedding and bridal Instagram accounts while watching Say Yes to the Dress." She added, "No not me. I’m not doing that. What are you talking about.”
Even though Wells said that the couple plans to wait "well over a year" to tie the knot, it sounds like Hyland may have the whole thing planned out long before that. And considering how exhausting wedding planning can be, they might be onto something with that timeline...
