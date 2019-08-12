Nothing Is As Beautiful & Rare As The Watermelon Snow Covering Yosemite's Mountain Tops

View this post on Instagram

It may be August, but there is still plenty of snow and ice above 9,500 feet! If you look closely in the first image you may notice a slight reddish color to the snow. The second image is a close up example of the coloration. Ever see this and wonder what it is? Some snow, typically found at high elevations (9,500'+) where snow persists even through the summer months, can appear pink or red. The color comes from a cold-loving algae, Chlamydomonas nivalis, that thrives in freezing temperatures and liquid water, living on the snow. This algae is typically green but contains a special red pigment called a carotenoid that acts as a protective barrier, shielding the algae's chlorophyll. Since chlorophyll is necessary for its survival, it uses this natural type of sunscreen to protect itself from too much heat and damaging UV radiation. The pigment dyes the surrounding area a darker color, giving the effect of a pink or red snow field, and allows the snow to heat up faster and melt more quickly. Though, even with melting snow most trails in the high country may still have variable conditions, such as snow, mud, water crossings and other hazards. Hikers and Backpackers should be aware that trail conditions can change throughout the day. If conditions are not ideal for you, turn back, and try your hike or backpacking trip another time. It is not worth risking your safety to finish your hike. First image is of an unnamed lake in the high country.