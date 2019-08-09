Story from Beauty

The 7 Biggest Dr. Pimple Popper Lipoma Extractions Ever

Megan Decker
Photo: Randy Holmes/ABC/Getty Images.
Unless you're a Dr. Pimple Popper super-fan — you know, you're fully caught up on all nine episodes of season two, a YouTube subscriber, and the proud owner of an "I'd Rather Be Watching Dr. Pimple Popper" bumper sticker — you're probably unfamiliar with pimple-popping jargon. Regulars will tell you there's a lot of hard-to-pronounce dermatological lingo tossed around on the show, but there's one important word all popping newbies should familiarize themselves with: lipoma.
Sandra Lee, M.D., (the Dr. Pimple Popper) defines a lipoma as "a slow-growing, benign growth of fat cells contained in a thin, fibrous capsule and found right under the skin." In non-medical speak, a lipoma is a non-cancerous, squishy ball that pops out from under the skin with a small incision and a little pressure under local anesthesia. Unlike cysts, blackheads, or whiteheads, lipomas don't ooze or spew pus. Instead, there's a squeeze that leads to a big, fatty sack on the surgical table — which is wildly satisfying to watch.
If you're intrigued by basketball-sized balloons on the back and free-floating lumps on the arm, you're going to love this introduction to Dr. Pimple Popper's lipoma practice. Ahead, she shares the craziest cases she's ever seen. Consider this a pro guide to the wild world of lipoma pops — or a fun review before season 3 starts.
1 of 7

68 Lipomas Removed From a Patient's Arms!



If you're caught up on the second season of Dr. Pimple Popper, you may remember this case from the premiere episode. This clip is a great foray into the practice of lipoma popping, as it shows Dr. Lee extracting 68 total from one patient's arms.
2 of 7

A Mother Of A Lipoma



Dr. Lee calls this "a bear of a lipoma." It's not an easy, one-push kind of pop, but a hard-fought battle, won by tearing fistfuls of blubbery yellow fat from a bowling ball-sized upper back lipoma. Even after a full 17 minutes of surgical action, Dr. Lee has to take a breather and rest her arm muscles. Just watching her go to town might tire you out.
3 of 7

A Weight Off The Shoulder



If you're into pimple-popping short films — the longer surgeries you settle in to stream — you'll love this 33-minute video. From the second you press play to a half hour later, the video is jam-packed with action as Dr. Lee cuts into her patient's back in an attempt to remove a boulder-size lipoma. By the end, Dr. Lee pulls a literal weight from this woman's shoulder.
4 of 7

A Grapefruit-Sized Growth, Part 1: The Punch



This video is part one of a series showcasing the craziest neck lipomas the world's ever seen. From the thumbnail alone, you can tell that this lump is a load — it's literally ballooning out from under the skin. But it's not until you tune into the 10-minute pre-surgical procedure, that you get an idea of how Dr. Lee tackles (and anesthetizes) this kind of basketball-sized mass.
5 of 7

A Grapefruit-Sized Growth, Part 2: The Pop



If you made it through part one, you'll be eager to click to the follow-up clip, which captures the actual popping procedure. To excise the entire lipoma, Dr. Lee has to make a huge cut, and coax the tumour-like mass out from under the skin in one piece. Click play, because the result is both mind-blowing and uniquely satisfying.
6 of 7

A Deltoid Disguise



In this video, you can watch Dr. Lee expertly slice into her patient's bicep lipoma, squeeze, and pull the growth out from under the skin. Skip to minute 14 for the climax, but we'd recommend watching the full reel to appreciate the journey.
7 of 7

An Over-the-Shoulder Boulder



This video is an update and recap of a massive shoulder surgery, featuring a veiny lipoma on top of one woman's shoulder blade. Whereas some lipomas are mobile and free-floating, this one is harder, popping straight out from the area where you'd place a purse strap. The surgery itself is very satisfying — 11 minutes of Dr. Lee squeezing and yanking yellow, squishy flesh from under the skin. It's a real trip.
