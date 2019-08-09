The 7 Biggest Dr. Pimple Popper Lipoma Extractions Ever

A Grapefruit-Sized Growth, Part 1: The Punch



This video is part one of a series showcasing the craziest neck lipomas the world's ever seen. From the thumbnail alone, you can tell that this lump is a load — it's literally ballooning out from under the skin. But it's not until you tune into the 10-minute pre-surgical procedure, that you get an idea of how Dr. Lee tackles (and anesthetizes) this kind of basketball-sized mass.