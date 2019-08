The Rookie Star Says She Quit After Her Discrimination & Harassment Complaints Were Ignored

Along with her allegations against the hair department head, Williamson said that she faced sexual harassment from an unnamed recurring guest star. This was also, she said, brought to Hawley’s attention, and it was also quietly dismissed. “After my initial report of sexual harassment, I was assured that the actor would be fired,” she wrote. “I was also asked to film with him the very next day as a courtesy to the script, even though we had not begun filming the episode yet.” Williamson said that by the end of the season, the showrunner admitted to her that the actor hadn’t been fired, and that he hadn’t informed human resources about her complaint.