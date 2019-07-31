Curlfest 2019 brought out crowds of people united under one directive: to celebrate the beauty of their natural kinks and curls. The annual event, which launched in 2014, is recognized as the largest natural beauty festival in the United States. This year, the festivities took place on Randall's Island Park in New York City, where thousands of attendees showed off their natural hair pride, collected product samples, listened to live music performances, and danced the day in the sunshine.
The festival's founders, known as the Curly Girl Collective, have been very vocal about their goals and objectives for the event. "Despite our growth in such a short time, we remain humbled by the support our movement has received over the years," they say on their website. "Our hope is that the next generation of women and girls grow up knowing that whether fair-skinned or dark, straight-haired or kinky, beauty has many faces. Including theirs."
Fashion-wise, folks by and large stepped out in quintessential summer garb. Crop tops, denim cutoffs, and coordinating sets were popular choices, with vibrant citrus shades reigning supreme. Playful patterns and bold yet practical accessories — like this sunny orange parasol — were on full display at the festival. Click through to see some of our favourite street style looks from Curlfest.