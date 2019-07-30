How Are Cassie Randolph & Colton Underwood Doing Now?

Colton Underwood's Bachelor season didn't end the way most of them do. There was no proposal, no promise of marriage, no Neil Lane ring placed on a finger. But despite the unusual finale, Cassie and Colton's relationship after The Bachelor seems to be moving along just fine.
Many fans may have doubted that the couple would last after Cassie left The Bachelor early only to be wooed back by Colton after he broke up with all the other women and effectively ended the season. It seemed they were already on shaky ground, with Cassie's uncertainty about becoming engaged to Colton and Colton leaving everything behind to chase her anyway (there's a whole essay on why that Cassie-Colton dynamic was a bit of an issue, if you've got a minute). That said, it does appear that the duo are doing well.
They're still just dating and figuring out how their lives mesh together, which included Colton making a big move. According to Extra, Colton relocated to Los Angeles to be closer to Cassie, but they still lived in separate homes as of the April interview. "We both feel like… living our separate lives, but still coming together at the end of the day is what's most important for us, and what's the right step for where we're at in our relationship," Colton said about why they haven't moved in together yet.
The duo also live in the same apartment complex as former Colton season Bachelor contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes, who told Cosmopolitan in April that with both Cassie and Colton occupying apartments in her building, Cassie swapping clothes with her, and Colton setting her up on dates, "It's a mini Bachelor mansion."
Colton and Cassie are taking things slow to make sure their foundation is solid. "We are trying to do everything as normal as possible. I don’t think you realize how many important steps you miss in The Bachelor process," Colton told Extra. "We want to make sure we do this the right way."
Even though not getting engaged is unusual in Bachelor Nation, taking your time before getting married is not. Many couples before them have taken their time walking down the aisle as they get to know each other outside of the show. JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers have been engaged for three years. Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are only just getting married in August, more than two years after they first got engaged. Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen haven't wed yet, either, and they got engaged over a year ago. Of course, those couples did propose on the show, but Colton has said that step is coming for him and Cassie too.
"She doesn't have a ring on her finger yet, but she will one day," Colton told People magazine following the conclusion of his season. "We definitely talk about our future engagement," Cassie added. "We're both excited to get to that point."
The couple told Us Weekly in May that they didn't have a timeline for an engagement, but that Colton did know what kind of ring she wanted for when that moment takes place. Cassie recently donned a "Future Mrs" jersey at a basketball game with Colton, so it would appear that she's in agreement that the big moment is on its way:
At the very least, she makes it very clear that Colton is one of her top three priorities (her cats and food being the other two, of course):
Do I tweet about anything besides food, cats, and Colton? 🤷🏼♀️— Cassie Randolph (@CassieRandolph) June 22, 2019
And while the supposedly imminent engagement may be a ways away, the couple is planning a couple of big steps together. Colton said in the above People magazine interview that they were planning to buy a house together in Huntington Beach, California within the next year. However, they don't plan to live there until they're engaged or married. Beyond that, Colton told Us Weekly in June that he knows he and Cassie both want to be young parents, so children can't be too far off. "I want to be a young, cool, hip dad and I know Cass wants to be a young mom as well, so we’ll see whatever that means to us," Colton told the magazine.
If they buy a house soon and also want to have children relatively young, an engagement may not be too far off — if they take the conventional route (which they also have no obligation to do, by the way!). However, until they're ready to take that step, Colton said in a May interview with the TODAY show that he and Cassie are just enjoying dating right now and not putting too much pressure on what's to come. They're continuing to figure things out on their own timeline, not The Bachelor one.
