Neon Eyeshadow Has Never Been More Popular, But Is It Safe?

FDA regulation blocks many neon shades from being used on the eyes; the government agency even has its own regulatory category for fluorescent colours, which are seen as an elevated health danger. But here’s where things get confusing: Many of the colour additives currently on the FDA’s no-no list are allowed in the European Union , which is typically known for having stricter cosmetics regulations. You may have heard that the E.U. has banned around 1,400 chemicals for use in cosmetics while the U.S. has restricted or banned about 30. And yes, the colour Huda Beauty got flagged for back in 2017 is allowed in the E.U. — even on the eyes. For global brands, that discrepancy either means reformulating for the U.S. market or seeking FDA approval to sell in the U.S.