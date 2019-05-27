Story from Beauty

All The Goodies You Need To Make Summer's Neon Eye Trend Happen

Leah Rumack
Even if you’re not a runway watcher, it’s hard to miss the neon eye situation we’re living in right now. Rainbow eyes started brightening up the catwalk at the likes of Marc Jacobs, Erdem, and Rodarte during the spring shows. Rihanna launched her limited-edition neon Fenty collection with the cover of Harper’s Bazaar May issue, and then the trend blossomed into its fullest cray flower at 2019 Met gala, Camp: Notes on Fashion, where celebs like Charli XCX, Laverne Cox, and Cara Delevingne committed fully. Here. For. It.
