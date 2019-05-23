Here Is Your First Look At Rihanna’s Fenty Clothing Line

It’s official! Rihanna launched her first luxury fashion brand with LVMH. Simply called Fenty, Bad Gal Ri Ri produced a range of ready-to-wear, accessories, sunglasses, and jewellery for the fashion conglomerate.
"Designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us. Mr Arnault has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits,” Rihanna told Business of Fashion at the time. With that announcement, Rihanna became the first black woman at the helm of a LVMH Maison and the first woman, black or otherwise, to launch an original brand at the conglomerate. She debuted her first fashion collection for the Fenty label on May 24 in Paris.
Rumours first began to swirl earlier this year that Queen Rihanna's next launch was going to be something a little bit bigger than the Fenty-branded sunglasses she was spotted wearing.
At the time, WWD reported that the mogul was working with French luxury conglomerate LVMH to launch a luxury house under her name — the first time LVMH launched a new label since Christian Lacroix in 1987.
The pairing made perfect sense. In 2015, Rihanna appeared in Christian Dior's "Secret Garden IV" ad shot at Versailles, the first Black woman to front a campaign for the French fashion house. She also created a line of Dior sunglasses in 2016. What's more, the singer launched Fenty Beauty by Rihanna under the Kendo, LVMH's incubator that produces products that ultimately end up in Sephora.
Sources tell WWD that Rihanna is a "hands-on type" who is very involved in the range's product development (she was reportedly said to be the same way while creating for Puma and Savage x Fenty). It is also believed LVMH started forming a team six months prior, handpicking employees from Louis Vuitton and Celine to work on the fashion house's ready-to-wear, leather goods and accessories.
Ahead of its launch on May 29, click through Rihanna's first drop to began to plot your attack.