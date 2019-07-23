Is Ashley Benson's Latest Tattoo Inspired By Cara Delevingne?

On Monday afternoon, Benson posted a photo to her Instagram feed of herself in a tank top and black sunglasses. The purpose of the post may have been to announce her collaboration with designer eyewear brand Privé Revaux, but almost all of the attention went directly to the elusive ink on the side of her ribs that, upon a closer look, seems to include the letters "C" and "D." Could this be a tribute to Delevingne? Fans seem to think so.