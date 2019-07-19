Story from Beauty

Nobody Rocks A Blonde Bob Quite Like Katy Perry In Court

Samantha Sasso
Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images.
Katy Perry looks unrecognizable in L.A. on May 29 with long blonde hair — presumably courtesy of a wig.
Cutting your hair shorter for summer may be a bit of a cliché, but from what we can tell, it's the celebrity-approved trend that just won't quit. In the last month alone, Camila Cabello ditched several inches for a mid-length cut, Angelina Jolie opted for caramel highlights and a trim, and Sandra Bullock got a lob. Now, Katy Perry is joining the club with her platinum bob.
Perry debuted the new look while arriving to a Los Angeles courthouse on Thursday afternoon to defend her innocence in a copyright-infringement case involving her 2013 hit song "Dark Horse." While the look may generally be considered a shorter style, this is actually the longest we've seen Perry's natural hair in years: The "Never Really Over" singer has maintained a buzzed pixie cut under her wigs and extensions since 2017.
Now, it appears Perry has not only decided to grow out her super-short look, but also dye it blonder. In fact, she hasn't been this blonde since May, when she peeled off one of her wigs on Instagram to reveal winter-white roots. The last time Perry made a major change like this, she admitted that it was partially fuelled by something deeper. That pixie cut wasn't just for fun — it was to connect to her most authentic self, whose real name is actually Katheryn Hudson.
Photo: Splash News.
Katy Perry debuts a blonde bob before testifying in front of a Los Angeles judge on July 18.
"I'm really strong as Katy Perry and then sometimes I'm not as strong as Katheryn Hudson," she said in a now-deleted video. "People like to talk about my hair, right? They don't like it or they wish that it was longer. I so badly want to be Katheryn Hudson that I don't even want to look like Katy Perry anymore sometimes." Perry admitted: "That is a little bit of why I cut my hair, because I really want to be my authentic self 100%. It hurts when I don’t feel like I can.”
Could this longer, brighter hairstyle be the result of another emotional journey? There have been a lot of changes in the singer's life recently that may or may not have inspired the new 'do, including turning over a new leaf with former-foe Taylor Swift and getting engaged to on-off boyfriend Orlando Bloom.
The jury is still out on the reason behind the look, but it's pretty clear Perry didn't get Cardi B's courthouse memo: If you're summoned to trial, you better match your hair colour to your suit. Then again, if anyone could make head-to-toe mint a thing, it's Katy Perry.
