Peter, for all his sweet, dimpled smiles and good-natured flirting, is apparently also quite the charmer. Or, as Hannah likes to call him, the “Zeus” to her “Aphrodite.” The fact that he kept a “rubber” in his sleek sports car back home should have clued Hannah in to that fun fact. But never mind the past. This week, it’s all about the future. The lovebirds reunite in Crete, Greece, and Hannah couldn’t be more excited to “get dowwwwwwwn” with Sweet Pete. She’s so excited, in fact, that she even does a little dance as she pictures the two of them getting sweaty in a sauna without the sauna, if you know what I mean.