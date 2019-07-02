Everyone Who Is Wrapped Up In The Taylor Swift-Scooter Braun Drama

A wrench was thrown in Taylor Swift's new Lover era when it was announced that prominent music manager Scooter Braun has acquired Big Machine Records as part of a $300 million deal. This means that Braun, who manages stars like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, now owns all of Swift's music made prior to her switch from Big Machine to Republic records in November 2018.
For Swift, who wrote a Tumblr post about this acquisition, this hits particularly hard due to bullying she says she experienced at the hands of the manager, citing an Instagram post by Bieber that appeared to show Braun, Bieber, and Kanye West taunting Swift with the caption, "Taylor Swift what up" (Bieber later wrote that Braun had no part in that caption). Since Swift's post went live, it has divided the music world, much of which is comprised of Braun's clients. People like Demi Lovato, Halsey, and Kacey Musgraves have also gotten mixed up in the back-and-forth, making posts of their own about the situation or subtly liking others' posts that make it clear whose side they're on.
Basically, this is the music world's biggest drama since, well, the last time Taylor Swift made a post calling out a member of the industry. Ahead is everyone who is caught in this tangled web.