Katie Sturino is having a busy summer. Between running her plus-size fashion blog @the12ishstyle, promoting her product line @megababe, and planning her dream wedding, she found time to add another title to her resume: designer. Working alongside the size experts at Stitch Fix, she created her very first 100% size-inclusive clothing line — and it retails for under $100 USD.
The 21-piece collection, which ranges in sizes from 0 to 24 and XS to 3X, launches this week exclusively on StitchFix.com, the world's leading online personalized styling service. "Stitch Fix is a brand that about a year ago, I didn’t know much about," Sturino tells Refinery29. "But then I went to go visit their headquarters and was blown away by their expertise in fit and really how much they paid attention to the way that a curvy body differs from a straight size body. They had a whole team of people who were actually going into factories and educating on fit. It was so impressive and so different from anything that I’ve seen before."
It was important to Katie to collaborate with a brand that makes size inclusivity a part of their DNA. "I wanted to be able to get clothes out there that I could dress all my friends in. Really, I wanted to be able to say, 'Hey, you’re a size 8, you can wear this.' 'You’re a size 22 and you can wear this.' It was all about diversity, and as we go on in this fashion and sizing conversation, we’re going to see more full ranges of sizing instead of separate sections for different body types."
Refinery29 spoke with the designer and entrepreneur about everything from the modelling industry to her opinion on plus-size mannequins. Read on for more.