A Whole New Side Of The Khloé-Jordyn Triangle Has Emerged

The Jordyn Woods-Tristan Thompson cheating scandal is getting a second life now that the February drama is airing on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The two-part finale on E! finally gives us Khloé Kardashian's side of when Woods and Thompson kissed at a house party, but apparently without one key detail: Kardashian and Thompson may have not been together when the so-called "cheating" occurred.
A source told People that the parents were not in a "proper relationship" at the time, and "they had not been for weeks. They didn’t even spend Valentine’s Day together, which was right before he messed around with Jordyn."
"I know I'm not the reason Tristan and Khloé are not together," she told host Jada Pinkett Smith. "This situation may have made it harder for her to want to be with him and I understand that, but I know I'm not the reason."
Because, perhaps, they already decided to end things before the infamous house party went down.
However, this doesn't mean it's not understandable for Kardashian to be hurt.
"It was very difficult for her to find out about Tristan and Jordyn. But this is what made her realize that Tristan would never change," the source continued. “It was heartbreaking for her...she always hoped there was a way things could work out, because that’s what she wanted for True. She wanted True to live with both her parents."
As we saw on part one of the finale, Kardashian is more preoccupied with what she says is Woods' lack of apology than the actual events themselves. In the episode, Kardashian says she hasn't once heard the word "sorry" from the 21-year-old, despite the fact that she said it to Kris Jenner and BFF Kylie. It's possible episode 2 will tie everything up with a neat bow, and maybe we'll even learn that everyone is friends again. But judging by the typo made in the trailer for the finale, I'd have to guess not.
