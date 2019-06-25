Deep French Tips Are Trending In NYC — & Bella Hadid Is On Board

We never thought we'd say this, but the French manicure is making a major comeback. This time, though, it's not the understated nude nail with a skinny white stripe favoured by politicians nor the ombré baby boomer version loved by beauty queens. This version is dramatic, bold, and glamorous — and New Yorkers, including one Bella Hadid, can't get enough of it.
Rita De Alencar Pinto, owner and founder of NYC's Vanity Projects nail salon, tells us that lately everyone has been asking for what she calls the "deep French," a style classified by its heavy white tips. "The deep French takes up a bigger space on the nail compared to a traditional French," explains Pinto, adding that it nods to the disco era and the many women who wore this look decades before it popped up on Instagram — including those who favoured pink-and-white acrylics. "We started seeing it a little bit last year, but after Bella Hadid wore a deep French manicure, it really re-energized the trend, and it's been a huge request at the salon ever since," Pinto says.
Ahead, get a close-up look at the supermodel's chic mani, plus our favourite variations on Instagram, to serve as inspiration for your next salon appointment.