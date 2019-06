Did Carrie Underwood Get A New Tattoo?

In the past, Underwood has been very open about her relationship with religion and her tattoo collection, which explains why people are speculating that this tattoo belongs to Carrie. Speaking about her black cat and four-leaf clover tattoos, she once told Redbook : "I was in college and got them done. They don’t mean anything." However, Underwood's team confirmed that the gorgeous finger tattoo doesn't belong to the country star in an email to Refinery29.