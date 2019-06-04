Did Carrie Underwood Get A New Tattoo?

Life has taken Carrie Underwood on quite the ride these past few years. In 2017, she was involved in a hard fall that required 40 to 50 stitches in her face and resulted in some facial scars. Then in 2018, as she announced that she was pregnant with her second child, she also revealed that she'd suffered three miscarriages in the past two years.
Thankfully, 2019 has already been much kinder to Underwood. She gave birth to her second child — a son named Jacob — in January, and she kicked off her Cry Pretty Tour 360 last month, making her a popular topic of conversation lately.
On Monday, celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy posted a photo of a "Faith" tattoo on Instagram with the caption: "Complete trust or confidence in someone or something." He tagged Carrie Underwood in the photo, causing fans to speculate that the singer was the owner of the tattoo. However, it turns out it was actually another one of JonBoy's clients.
In the past, Underwood has been very open about her relationship with religion and her tattoo collection, which explains why people are speculating that this tattoo belongs to Carrie. Speaking about her black cat and four-leaf clover tattoos, she once told Redbook: "I was in college and got them done. They don’t mean anything." However, Underwood's team confirmed that the gorgeous finger tattoo doesn't belong to the country star in an email to Refinery29.
Regardless, the design is one to copy if you're thinking about getting new ink this summer.
This post originally stated that Carrie Underwood was the owner of the tattoo. However, this story has been updated based on information from her press team.
