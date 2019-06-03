Story from Entertainment

Khloé Kardashian Made A Fan's Prom Dream Come True — & The Pics Are Everything

Lydia Wang
It’s prom season for teenagers everywhere — and for Khloé Kardashian, 34, who made one fan’s dream come true Friday night when she accompanied him to his school dance at Hoover High School in Glendale, CA.
Kardashian’s lucky date, Narbeh, is a high school senior and a longtime superfan who has previously exchanged DMs with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. “Thank you for making my prom dreams come true!!!!!” Kardashian wrote. On Twitter, she added that this was her first time going to prom, and called Narbeh “THE BEST date ever.”
It sounds like her date had a good time, too: on Instagram, he called his prom an “over the moon experience” and “pure magic.”
“Being w Khloé made me feel like [I] was with just one of my cousins. I’m so thankful!” he wrote. On Twitter this morning, he shared that he’s still feeling “on top of the world.”
The pair both wore black, with Kardashian sporting a long-sleeved cutout maxi dress and rocking a dark blonde ponytail. If your big night hasn’t happened yet, don’t miss our guides to perfecting your prom hair and makeup — sadly, though, we can’t guarantee a Kardashian as a date.
Check out more adorable pics of Kardashian and Narbeh below.
