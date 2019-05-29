Warning: spoilers ahead for season 8 of Game of Thrones.
Did you have a lot of feelings when Jon Snow (Kit Harington) killed Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) in the Game of Thrones series finale? You certainly weren’t the only one. Last night, HBO premiered Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, and we got to see Harington’s real-time reaction to that explosive moment — and he was just as crushed as the rest of us.
In the documentary, script secretary Kate McLaughlin explains that the cast received their scripts three days prior to the table read. Harington arrived to the table read in Belfast without having read the script, so he’s experiencing the story as it unfolds. After cheering during Arya’s deadly sneak attack on the Night King (Vladimir Furdik), the cast arrives at that fateful moment when Jon Snow meets Dany at the remains of the Iron Throne.
The non-dialogue narrative cues are read aloud: “Dany’s eyes open suddenly as she draws a sharp breath...we see Jon with his hand still on the hilt of the dagger he just lodged in Dany’s heart.” Harington’s face falls with realization that Jon Snow has just killed Daenerys, and Harington grabs his hair with grief as his eyes well with tears. He’s in shock and can’t say a word as he pushes back in his chair. Harington just covers his mouth and look across the table at Clarke, who knowingly nods in sadness. She’s also crushed about Dany’s death. It’s a touching moment for the two actors.
Later, on Harington’s last day of shooting, he’s completing the scene in which Jon Snow argues with Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) about executing Lannister soldiers. Once he’s wrapped, the production team erupts into applause and yells, “Keet,” which is how Spanish fans pronounce his name. Harington begins to cry again, and tearfully says that Game of Thrones is the best thing he will ever be a part of, and that the cast and crew feels like his family. "It has never been a job for me," says Harington through tears. "It has been my life."
