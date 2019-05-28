It’s been less than a day since H&M announced that its latest designer collaboration is with Giambattista Valli, and we’ve already gotten our first glimpse of Giambattista Valli x H&M in action on the red carpet.
At the annual amfAR Gala in Cannes Thursday night, Kendall Jenner stepped out in a hot pink tiered high-low dress from the forthcoming collab, prompting everyone to clutch their wallets because a preview collection will be available literally tomorrow — Saturday, May 25 — in select H&M stores and online. The main collection, however, doesn’t drop until November 7 (so, thankfully, we still have some time to save up).
“H&M’s next designer collaboration is with Giambattista Valli, the Paris-based master of beauty and sophistication,” the retailer announced on its website. “The news was revealed at tonight’s amfAR gala in Cannes, where Giambattista Valli and H&M’s Creative Advisor Ann-Sofie Johansson walked the red carpet together with Kendall Jenner, Chris Lee (Li Yuchun), Chiara Ferragni, H.E.R., Bianca Brandolini d’Adda, and Ross Lynch. The stars were dressed in glamorous must-have pieces from a unique limited-edition pre-drop collection from the Giambattista Valli x H&M collaboration.”
Ahead, we’ve rounded up all the looks from the highly anticipated collab that made their red carpet debut at Cannes, as well as some other favourites from the glamorous evening.