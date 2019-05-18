Game Of Thrones Finale Spoilers Are Out Because We Can’t Have Nice Things

Warning: Possibly MAJOR Game Of Thrones season 8 spoilers ahead.
The question that's been plaguing fans for a decade may have finally been answered in a Reddit post: How does Game Of Thrones end? The final episode of the long-running series airs on Sunday night and is sure to break both your heart and the internet. However, if you want to brace yourself for the oncoming mania, you could take a peek at the spoilers posted by Redditor and spoiler extraordinaire, cgmcnama.
As The Daily Dot noted, this Reddit user also leaked a bunch of details before season 8, episode 5, and a significant amount of them turned out to be true. That means that the full summary of the finale they provided on the site probably has at least a few real-deal spoilers in it, and each is as unbelievable as the next.
If you somehow made it past the first spoiler warning without turning back, then let me give you one more chance because these are the big plot points cgmcnama says will go down in the final episode of Game Of Thrones:
1. Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) resigns as Daenerys' (Emilia Clarke) hand and is sent to prison.
2. Jon Snow (Kit Harington) kills Daenerys.
3. Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) puts Jon in prison
4. Sansa (Sophie Turner) holds counsel and determines Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) should be king. He picks Tyrion as his hand.
5. Jon is sent back to the Night's Watch as punishment, but instead goes and reunites with Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) and Ghost (!!!).
6. Arya (Maisie Williams) leaves to discover what is beyond Westeros.
7. Grey Worm leaves to free more slaves.
8. Sansa rules Winterfell.
It's hard to say if there's an ending that would make Game Of Thrones fans happy since they've already written a petition calling for the season to be rewritten, but remember that these alleged spoilers aren't confirmed. The only real way to know how Game Of Thrones ends is to hunker down with the rest of the world on Sunday night and cross our fingers that Ghost really does have a reappearance — and that, for the sake of these spoilers, Bran definitely isn't actually evil.
