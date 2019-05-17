One of my best friends has a video of me with tears streaming down my face. It was taken after college graduation, when my group of five best friends disassembled — we were all moving to different cities in separate states: Chicago, Denver, New York, Phoenix, and Savannah. The video was supposed to be a light-hearted “update” of our lives as we moved out of our college house where we’d made countless, Prosecco-infused memories. As we started filming, sentimentality got the best of me: Would this be our final update? Could our friendship handle distance? I was bawling and laughing at the camera.
Outbursts of mixed emotions like this are common in the face of long distance relationships, according to Theresa E. DiDonato, Ph.D., a social psychologist and associate professor at Loyola University Maryland.
“Transitioning from seeing someone nearly every day to a long-distance friendship can be stressful, even if it's for happy reasons,” DiDonato says. “You might be mourning the loss of the every day configuration of your friendship. Our emotional reactions can surprise us as we realize a friendship is changing and that we will have to reconfigure how we’ll sustain that relationship.”
Moving away from your support system is scary. And if you’re worried about maintaining your friendships from afar, those feelings are valid. However, Anne Moyer, Ph.D., a psychology professor at Stony Brook University and the co-editor of The Psychology of Friendship says that the best friendships are built to withstand thousands of miles.
“Some research is showing friendships aren’t fragile, they’re flexible,” Moyer says. “With distance, sometimes friendships can change, but that doesn’t mean they dissolve. They just may take on a different character as your lives change.”
As long as you can maintain “perceived closeness,” or the emotional ties that bind and fulfill you, Moyer says that friendships can survive across the globe. It’ won’t be easy. But with enough care and the right foundation, it can be done, DiDonato says.
“Sheer proximity fosters closeness and friendships,” she continues. “So, when you’re long distance, you have to get beyond that key factor and rely on other things that promote closeness.” These often have to do with similarities in goals, values, and careers, DiDonato says. But, in general, it can also come from bonding, keeping tabs on each other, and being there when it counts.
Here are a few ways to keep with your best friends, no matter how far apart you are.
The fact we can live text The Bachelor together is so fun.
Keep up via call, text, and meme.
Use technology to stay in touch. Moyer points out that long distance phone calls used to cost a lot of money. Today, we’re lucky that our friends are as easily accessible as pressing the FaceTime button.
Another way to use technology to maintain a friendship is watching a show you both love at the same time from afar. It could be The Bachelor or Game of Thrones, depending on the spirit of your friend group.
“The fact we can live text The Bachelorette together is so fun,” Maura Scott, my friend from college, says. “That’s what makes it feel like nothing has changed. We’re still technically very much a part of each others’ lives, even if you’re not watching next to me on the couch.”
With that said, don’t rely too heavily on texts, DiDonato says. If you’re only ever reaching out about TV and My Therapist Says memes, you can lose closeness.
“Some friends are going to drop off if you’re not investing the time and engaging in self-disclosure of the intimate details in your life,” DiDonato says.”It’s not Facebook or Instagram that keeps you connected, it’s interdependence. It’s needing each other.”
Commiseration builds friendships.
Initiate conversation
DiDonato says that one way to maintain a long distance friendship is to not be afraid to start conversations. Specifically conversations that matter.
“It’s important to be an initiator of communication and make a point to talk beyond daily pleasantries,” DiDonato says. “This can mean calling friend when you have a problem or you want help with an important decision in your life. It could also be the act of sharing good news. This enhances the intimacy and trust in your relationship.”
I still reach out to my long distance friends when I need to talk through a career change. I recently called my college friend Giuliana LaMantia to debrief after a date. Commiseration builds friendships. “We just know we can call each other any time — even in the middle of the night,” Giuliana says. “You and I have similar communication styles in the sense that we’re venters… We just understand how to support each other. That’s part of why it’s so easy to just call each other in a pinch.”
While it's nice to keep up with each other every month or so, Moyer notes that it’s not always necessary. You can also initiate communication with long distance pals by just sending a card on their birthday every year or calling them on Christmas or Hanukkah. Moyer says studies have shown that just reaching minimally once a year can keep the relationship alive.
She's also experienced this in her own life. She co-wrote her book The Psychology of Friendship with a friend, Mahzad Hojjat, who she met at Yale University. When Moyer moved to the West Coast, she didn't always keep up communications with her Hojjat, she says. "She’d call me out of the blue and we'd have a great conversation, but we weren't always communicating," Moyer says. "But, when I got a chance to visit her, we were both wearing the same shoes and and our glasses were on our heads in the same way, even though we were apart all those years."
Ghosting the group chat has consequences.
Don't leave your besties on read
I asked Moyer if there’s a personality trait that makes a person more likely to keep up with their long distance relationships.
“I’m thinking of one personality characteristic called conscientiousness,” Moyer says. “Conscientious people are good at staying on top of their commitments and communications. A conscientious person sends out greetings during holidays. They’re caring enough to stay in touch.”
Not everyone has this trait, but that doesn’t mean they can’t keep a long distance friendship strong. Moyer says as long as you're giving as much as you receiving in a friendship, you'll usually be OK. But if you’re not returning calls and texts, or it can put a strain on a relationship because there’s an imbalance.
It’s OK to have a lag in response every now and then, but you ultimately should be getting back to your friends. Think about your friendships, and notice if things are one sided. And know that ghosting the group chat has consequences.
We can grow together even when we’re apart.
Grow together
Giuliana and I moved to cities where we knew virtually no one around the same time after college. We leaned on each other through the ups and downs of that — partially because we we knew were were going through it together.
DiDonato says that going through similar life changes at similar times can bring you closer together. So if you’re moving or starting a family around the same timeframe as your far-away-bestie, you’re more likely to maintain a strong bond.
“We were really there for each other when we moved to cities that we weren’t as comfortable in,” Giuliana says. “We saw each other through that, and I love we can grow together even when we’re apart.”
You have to be very vigilant about not getting jealous of new IRL friends.
Don't get jealous
Ann Friedman and Aminatou Sow are co-hosts of the Call Your Girlfriend podcast. They created the series as a “podcast for long distance besties” after moving across the country from each other. In some episodes, they touch on how they maintain their friendship, despite distance and life changes. One tip Friedman offered in a 2014 show was to make sure you support your long distance friends — even when they start fostering new friendships with other people.
“You have to be very vigilant about not getting jealous of new IRL friends,” Friedman said. “You want your friend to have an awesome in-person support group and social network, and [understand] you are irreplaceable.”
If you’re there for me in really tough times, you’re always going to be there.
Build a good foundation
Like houses and makeup contouring, friendships do best if they have a good base. If you have a long history with someone, and you’ve been there for each other through ups and downs, your friendship may be more likely to thrive despite distance.
“Our foundation is there,” Maura says. “If we didn’t know each other as well, it wouldn’t be as organic to stay friends over time and space. We’ve been through a lot, and if you’re there for me in really tough times, you’re always going to be there.”
I have confidence in our friendship.
Have faith in your friendships
Friendships aren’t like plants that die if you neglect them for a long weekend. They’re built on trust, hugs, and memories. If you put time, care, and faith into a friendship, you can always come back to it.
“I knew after college we were going into a different phase of life,” Giuliana says. “We weren't going to be able to hang out and do nothing together. Or order pizza or dance to “Stacy's Mom.” But I wasn’t worried about us like keeping up with each other or things being different between us. I wasn’t worried about that because I knew — and I know — we’re always going to be good friends. I have that confidence in our friendship.”
