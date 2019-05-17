3 of 7

I asked Moyer if there’s a personality trait that makes a person more likely to keep up with their long distance relationships.



“I’m thinking of one personality characteristic called conscientiousness,” Moyer says. “Conscientious people are good at staying on top of their commitments and communications. A conscientious person sends out greetings during holidays. They’re caring enough to stay in touch.”



Not everyone has this trait, but that doesn’t mean they can’t keep a long distance friendship strong. Moyer says as long as you're giving as much as you receiving in a friendship, you'll usually be OK. But if you’re not returning calls and texts, or it can put a strain on a relationship because there’s an imbalance.



It’s OK to have a lag in response every now and then, but you ultimately should be getting back to your friends. Think about your friendships, and notice if things are one sided. And know that ghosting the group chat has consequences.