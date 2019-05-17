When Kylie Jenner threw Travis Scott a 28th birthday party in early May, the internet was buzzing about one thing: their tattoos. (Yes, even more than the Avengers birthday cake and the gas-station theme.) After videos surfaced of Jenner and Scott getting inked, fans immediately suspected the couple got matching tattoos. Turns out, we were wrong.
Last night, Jenner finally revealed that she didn't get a couple tattoo at Scott's birthday. Instead, she got a matching tattoo with her best friend, Anastasia "Stassie” Karanikolaou, that says "Stormi."
Karanikolaou, who has long been apart of Jenner's famous clique of friends, revealed the "Stormi" tattoo on the back of her elbow on Instagram not long after Scott's party. It wasn't until Jenner posted on her own Instagram Story on Thursday night that it was confirmed Karanikolaou didn't get Stormi's name tattooed alone — Jenner got it, too.
Advertisement
It still hasn't been confirmed whether or not Scott also got his daughter's name inked on his elbow, but we wouldn't be too surprised. Jenner and Scott already have matching butterfly tattoos on their ankles in honour of Stormi — tattoos that came months before the public even found out Jenner was pregnant.
Speaking of butterfly tattoos, Karanikolaou has one, too. Almost exactly a year after Scott and Jenner got their butterfly tattoos, Karanikolaou added a similar design, albeit a larger one, to the back of her right arm. Coincidence? Maybe — or not. The Jenners do love getting tattoos with their pals. Never forget that Kylie's big sister Kendall has matching heart tattoos with her BFF Hailey Bieber.
We would say best friends who get tattooed together stay together, but we already know how that turned out for Jordyn Woods and Jenner. Let's hope Karanikolaou's "Stormi" tattoo has a happier ending.
Advertisement