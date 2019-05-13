With her sights still set on killing Cersei, Arya heads into King’s Landing with the Hound to finish her off. However, the city soon starts crumbling and the Hound, not wanting both of them to die in the city, tells her to leave rather than make revenge her final act as a living person. After some hesitation, she sees his point (that's called growth), and she begins trying to make her way out but it quickly turns into a life or death challenge. Dany is destroying everything, and Arya keeps getting caught in the crosshairs. If it’s not a building about to collapse, it’s a giant smoke plume that swallows her whole. She’s also at one point almost completely trampled to death, but a woman named Nora (thanks, closed captioning!) and her daughter stop and help Arya get back up.