Lady Gaga Is Changing On The Met Gala Red Carpet Right Now

Unsurprisingly, Lady Gaga made several points with her look for the 2019 Met Gala. All eyes were on the queen of camp as she walked the red carpet in four different looks: a bright pink parachute dress by Brandon Maxwell, a black gown with a matching umbrella, a fitted pink dress with sunglasses and a choker, and a bra and panties with a pink wagon in tow. As one of the hosts for this year’s event, it’s safe to say that people had high expectations for the pop icon to deliver some of her most outrageous ensembles to date — and that she did.
Gaga hasn’t attended the Met Gala since 2016, back when she rocked a blinged out Versace bodysuit and blazer that resembled computer circuit boards in an homage to that year’s theme: "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology." In 2015, she attended the event in a custom Balenciaga jumpsuit and coat designed by Alexander Wang. She topped off that silk-and-feather creation with a structured sequined headpiece.
The musician-turned-actress has had an incredibly eventful — and transformational — year. After making her feature film debut in A Star Is Born, her fashion choices became more reflective of the leading lady role she was taking on, with occasional touches of her trademark camp style. Take, for example, the UK premiere of A Star Is Born, where Gaga channelled Shakespeare in an archived Alexander McQueen gown from the label's fall 2013 collection, complete with an Elizabethan-inspired lace ruff and a fitted gold bodice. It's great to see her fully return to her signature campy roots tonight. As expected, the Grammy and Oscar winner totally nailed the theme — and won the red carpet in the process.