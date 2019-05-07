The Unexpected Matching Trend Celebs Loved At The Met Gala Tonight

If there's one night that celebrities can go all out for, it's the Met Gala. The annual fashion-packed evening brings Hollywood's biggest celebrities together on one red carpet to show off some of the boldest looks of the year. And when you leave room for creativity, you never know how far a celebrity will go, even if that means turning things up a notch with their beauty look.
Leaving monochromatic makeup for the traditional red carpets, a few of the Met Gala guests — including Kylie Jenner, Nicki Minaj, and Lizzo — matched their hair to their statement outfits. It might sound like too much, but these looks prove that the concept can be just right, especially at a night like this. We've rounded up all the matching hair and clothing looks at the 2019 Met Gala, ahead.